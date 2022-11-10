TownSquare Capital LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Alico worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alico by 18.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alico in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Alico in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alico by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 61,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Alico by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alico in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Alico from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

ALCO opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Alico, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $43.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.40%.

In related news, Director Katherine English sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $32,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $150,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

