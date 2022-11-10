TownSquare Capital LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,051,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 259.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $208.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.83 and its 200-day moving average is $185.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $227.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $140.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

