TownSquare Capital LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,437 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,240 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $1,868,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,106,023.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $1,868,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,106,023.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $31,187.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,083.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,234,856. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sunrun Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RUN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

Sunrun stock opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.31 and a beta of 2.10. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $59.95.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.