TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,232 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 0.07% of TechnipFMC worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at about $7,279,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 53.2% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 20.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 41,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in TechnipFMC by 186.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 166,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 108,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, October 7th. HSBC raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI opened at $11.54 on Thursday. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $12.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.