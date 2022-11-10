TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 1,819 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,438 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.43 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $235.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.23%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

