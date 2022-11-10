TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 3,530 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,671,000 after buying an additional 439,147 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Avantor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,771,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,176,000 after buying an additional 806,442 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,485,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,810,000 after buying an additional 372,881 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Avantor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,800,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,409,000 after buying an additional 181,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,845,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Avantor to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.93.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.95. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $42.48.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

