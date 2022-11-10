Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-$1.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.68 billion-$260.68 billion.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded Toyota Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Toyota Motor from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.
TM stock traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.52. 211,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,483. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $213.74.
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.
