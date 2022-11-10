Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 30,124 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 359% compared to the typical volume of 6,556 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 181,309.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,830,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,580,000 after acquiring an additional 93,165 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 297.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,160,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,965 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,499,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,885,000 after acquiring an additional 126,182 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5,732.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,475,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,440 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,349. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $35.09.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.