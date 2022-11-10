TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TradeUP Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPTD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,169,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TradeUP Acquisition by 27.0% during the third quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 63,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the first quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of TradeUP Acquisition by 9.7% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TradeUP Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UPTD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.12. 6,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,828. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. TradeUP Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

About TradeUP Acquisition

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

