Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Update

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the October 15th total of 1,542,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,460,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Trans Global Group Stock Performance

TGGI remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 21,979,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,357,992. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Trans Global Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

About Trans Global Group

Trans Global Group Inc, through its subsidiary Shenzhen Zui Xian Gui Brewery Technology Limited, engages in the distribution and retailing of wine in China. It also sells its products through an online self-operated retail and e-commerce platform. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

