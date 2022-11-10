TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at TD Securities

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RNW. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. CSFB raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.25.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$14.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$12.26 and a 52 week high of C$19.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.53.

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.60%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

