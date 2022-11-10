TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.68-$22.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.07 billion. TransDigm Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $20.68-22.08 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDG. Wolfe Research began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $710.17.

NYSE:TDG traded up $50.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $633.00. 12,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,376. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $563.49 and its 200-day moving average is $579.23. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $686.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,478 shares of company stock worth $15,928,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

