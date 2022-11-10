Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the October 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TPRKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($11.51) to GBX 900 ($10.36) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 855 ($9.84) to GBX 890 ($10.25) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($16.12) to GBX 1,250 ($14.39) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,140.00.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Trading Up 11.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TPRKY traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.06. 10,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,086. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

About Travis Perkins

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 5.28%.

(Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.