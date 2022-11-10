Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in October

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Tremor International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TTTPF remained flat at $3.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. Tremor International has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

