Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.60

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.60 and traded as low as $26.77. Tri-Continental shares last traded at $27.07, with a volume of 36,054 shares changing hands.
Tri-Continental Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57.
Tri-Continental Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri-Continental
Tri-Continental Company Profile
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tri-Continental (TY)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.