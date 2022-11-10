Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.60

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.60 and traded as low as $26.77. Tri-Continental shares last traded at $27.07, with a volume of 36,054 shares changing hands.

Tri-Continental Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57.

Tri-Continental Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 54,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 56,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 159.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 289,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 178,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

