Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) PT Raised to C$6.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TOLWF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Trican Well Service Stock Down 4.1 %

OTCMKTS TOLWF traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $2.79. 163,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,184. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $3.91.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

