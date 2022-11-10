Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

NYSE:TCN opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $155.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 170.54% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,482,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 53,492 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,493,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 1,661.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 145,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 91,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCN shares. Citigroup raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

