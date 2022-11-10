Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
NYSE TCN opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.70. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 170.54%. The firm had revenue of $155.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Tricon Residential by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
