Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

NYSE TCN opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.70. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 170.54%. The firm had revenue of $155.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from $14.75 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Tricon Residential by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.