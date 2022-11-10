Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on January 15th

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Tricon Residential Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of TSE TCN opened at C$11.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.88. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$10.88 and a 52-week high of C$21.58. The firm has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86.
Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.88. The company had revenue of C$198.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$193.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.6605872 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director David Berman bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$379,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 855,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,838,250.
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
