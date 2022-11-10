Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at C$11.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$10.88 and a 12 month high of C$21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.94.
Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.88. The business had revenue of C$198.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$193.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.6605872 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director David Berman purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.50 per share, with a total value of C$379,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 855,500 shares in the company, valued at C$9,838,250.
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
