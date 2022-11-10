Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 6,800.0% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trine II Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRAQ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trine II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Trine II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,997,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Trine II Acquisition by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 416,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Trine II Acquisition alerts:

Trine II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Trine II Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 44,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,616. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. Trine II Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

About Trine II Acquisition

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trine II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trine II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.