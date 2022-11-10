Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $115.16

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 115.16 ($1.33) and traded as low as GBX 114 ($1.31). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 115.50 ($1.33), with a volume of 60,822 shares trading hands.

Trinity Exploration & Production Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 118.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 115.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,050.00.

Trinity Exploration & Production Company Profile

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Trinidad & Tobago. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

