Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the travel company’s stock.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Tripadvisor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.27.

Tripadvisor Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.43, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tripadvisor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

