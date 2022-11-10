Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBKCP) Short Interest Up 166.7% in October

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBKCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Triumph Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

