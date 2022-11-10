Trivest Advisors Ltd Acquires 10,000 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Trip.com Group makes up approximately 0.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

TCOM traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.27. 164,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,191,731. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading

