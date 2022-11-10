Trivest Advisors Ltd Acquires New Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000. Booking comprises about 0.8% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,265,000 after buying an additional 35,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Booking by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after buying an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,463.79.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG traded up $69.33 on Thursday, hitting $1,935.15. 8,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,843. The firm has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,801.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,933.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $37.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

