Trivest Advisors Ltd Purchases Shares of 17,500 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. DoorDash comprises approximately 0.2% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 199.4% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,881,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,896,000 after buying an additional 2,585,400 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 80.0% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,280,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,819,000 after buying an additional 2,347,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 18.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 121.2% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,063,000 after buying an additional 1,805,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 16.6% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,101,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,634,000 after buying an additional 1,296,144 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $66,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,956,371.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $66,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,224 shares of company stock worth $8,146,494. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.46. 211,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,345,505. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.27. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.90.

DoorDash



DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

