Trivest Advisors Ltd Sells 33,125 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Trivest Advisors Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,125 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up about 2.8% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $12,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

Insider Activity

Snowflake Price Performance

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock traded up $19.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,247,079. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.83. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.