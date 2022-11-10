Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Price Up 20.3%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) rose 20.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.81 and last traded at $56.80. Approximately 10,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 788,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.22.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Trupanion to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Trupanion to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at $81,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $216,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,060. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Aflac Inc. purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $324,072,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

