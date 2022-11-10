Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Short Interest Down 78.4% in October

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the October 15th total of 15,450,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 999,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of TWO stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52.

Two Harbors Investment Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.40%. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at about $2,762,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,433,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after purchasing an additional 846,198 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

