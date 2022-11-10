Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $61.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $73.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus cut Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

