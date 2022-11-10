Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $61.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $73.00.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus cut Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.
Tyson Foods Price Performance
NYSE:TSN opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.
