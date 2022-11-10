Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CTO Venu Venugopal Sells 1,591 Shares of Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CTO Venu Venugopal sold 1,591 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $22,958.13. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 275,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Venu Venugopal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Venu Venugopal sold 2,376 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $35,188.56.

Udemy Trading Up 1.4 %

Udemy stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -14.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. Udemy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $32.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Udemy

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UDMY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Udemy by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Udemy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

