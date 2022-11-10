UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Mizuho

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Mizuho from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.61.
UDR Stock Performance
Shares of UDR stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.32. 141,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,786. UDR has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
