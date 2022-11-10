UFO Gaming (UFO) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.03 Million

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 10th. One UFO Gaming token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UFO Gaming has a total market capitalization of $42.01 million and $2.03 million worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UFO Gaming has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming Token Profile

UFO Gaming’s genesis date was June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official website is www.ufogaming.io. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com.

Buying and Selling UFO Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

