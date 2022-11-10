UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Sells $43,775.00 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) EVP Uma Wilson sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $43,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

UMB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ UMBF traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.63. 43,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,790. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.13. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $77.48 and a 1 year high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UMBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 50.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 13.2% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 484,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,850,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 686.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 46,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 40,602 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,084,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,428,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.