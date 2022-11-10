Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Under Armour Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of UA opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $22.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31.
Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.67.
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
