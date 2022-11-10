Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Under Armour Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of UA opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $22.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 27.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 517.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

