Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Cormark upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Uni-Select in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Uni-Select’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uni-Select has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.08.

Shares of TSE:UNS opened at C$41.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.44. Uni-Select has a one year low of C$18.34 and a one year high of C$42.29.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

