UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the October 15th total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 856,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNCRY shares. AlphaValue raised shares of UniCredit to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UniCredit from €11.90 ($11.90) to €12.50 ($12.50) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UniCredit from €15.40 ($15.40) to €15.00 ($15.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UniCredit from €14.40 ($14.40) to €16.90 ($16.90) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UniCredit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Shares of UNCRY stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.61. 190,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,513. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

