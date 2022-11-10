Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 4,800 ($55.27) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ULVR. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($52.96) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($51.81) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,170 ($36.50) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($49.51) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($49.28) target price on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,142.31 ($47.69).

Unilever Stock Up 0.2 %

Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,079.50 ($46.97) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,957.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,840.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £103.44 billion and a PE ratio of 2,076.53. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($37.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,178 ($48.11).

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a GBX 37.22 ($0.43) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

