Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,061 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,066,081,000 after buying an additional 166,025 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,108,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,395,808,000 after acquiring an additional 183,073 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $912,791,000 after acquiring an additional 93,532 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,298,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $901,214,000 after purchasing an additional 85,523 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $209.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.44. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

