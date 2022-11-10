Unionview LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Unionview LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 276,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,723,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 312,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,075,000 after purchasing an additional 22,113 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded up $10.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.76. The stock had a trading volume of 54,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,895. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $238.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.82.

