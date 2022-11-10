Unionview LLC Has $583,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Unionview LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.7% of Unionview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.17. The company had a trading volume of 730,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,693,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $453.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

