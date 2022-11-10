Unionview LLC Purchases New Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Unionview LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Motco bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $3.21 on Thursday, hitting $64.14. The stock had a trading volume of 33,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,723. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $81.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.28.

