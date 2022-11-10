Unionview LLC Sells 23,494 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Unionview LLC lowered its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,494 shares during the period. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,758,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,303.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 375,524 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 24,198.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 255,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 254,084 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,949,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.67. The company had a trading volume of 409,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,124. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $39.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.92.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

