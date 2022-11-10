Unionview LLC Sells 533 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Unionview LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 3.6% of Unionview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $12.97 on Thursday, reaching $250.26. 204,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,552. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $291.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.38 and a 200-day moving average of $239.86.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.