United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $270.61

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $270.61 and last traded at $263.38, with a volume of 450775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.41.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in United Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 51.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 273.0% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,659,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
