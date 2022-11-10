UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Trimmed by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,167 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,521 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of UnitedHealth Group worth $511,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 149,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $76,232,000 after buying an additional 25,063 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $543.43. 120,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906,316. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.00 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.84. The company has a market cap of $507.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

