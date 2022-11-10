Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.49% from the company’s current price.

U has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Unity Software stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.48. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,608,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,164 shares of company stock worth $1,253,905. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Unity Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

