Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Barclays

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on U. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,436,690.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,164 shares of company stock worth $1,253,905. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $682,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Unity Software by 4.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 261,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,909,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 16.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 78.7% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

