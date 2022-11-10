Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Trading 19.4% Higher

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) shares shot up 19.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.63 and last traded at $13.62. 97,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,719,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

UPWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $99,207.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,963.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $99,207.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,963.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 7,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,611,532.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 124,333 shares of company stock worth $1,847,767 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Upwork by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,247 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Upwork by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

